FRANKFURT, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Larger exports of goods boosted the euro zone’s current account surplus in August, European Central Bank data showed on Friday, countering concerns about the impact of a stronger euro on exporters.

The currency bloc recorded a net surplus of 33.3 billion euros in August, the ECB said, as it revised up the July figure to 31.5 billion euros.

To read more about the euro zone’s current account:

here (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Catherine Evans)