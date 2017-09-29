FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
High NPLs weakest link in Cypriot economy, says EC, ECB
Sections
Featured
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Commentary
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Exclusive
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 29, 2017 / 12:26 PM / in 21 days

High NPLs weakest link in Cypriot economy, says EC, ECB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NICOSIA, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Cyprus’s economic recovery has been robust but reform momentum needs to be maintained following an international bailout in 2013, the European Commission and the European Central Bank said on Friday.

A high level of non-performing loans in the Cypriot banking system was a key vulnerability of the island’s economy, the two institutions said in a statement, concluding the third post-programme surveillance mission.

Cyprus, one of the smallest members of the euro zone, required an international bailout in early 2013 following fiscal slippage and massive exposure of its banking sector to indebted Greece. (Reporting By Michele Kambas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.