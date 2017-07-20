TABLE-Euro zone Q1 deficit drops to 0.9 pct/GDP, debt rises to 89.5 pct

BRUSSELS, July 20 (Reuters) - The European Union's statistics office Eurostat released the following data on government deficit and debt in the 19 countries sharing the euro currency in the first quarter of this year: Seasonally adjusted surplus/ deficit by member state pct of GDP 2015Q1 2015Q2 2015Q3 2015Q4 2016Q1 2016Q2 2016Q3 2016Q4 2017Q1 EA19 -2.2 -2.2 -1.8 -2.1 -1.7 -1.6 -1.6 -1.1 -0.9 EU28 -2.7 -2.5 -2.2 -2.2 -2.0 -1.8 -1.7 -1.2 -1.0 Belgium -3.2 -2.9 -1.9 -2.0 -3.4 -2.6 -3.0 -1.5 -1.1 Bulgaria -0.6 -0.4 -3.6 -1.6 0.6 1.0 0.2 -1.0 -0.1 Czech Republic -0.8 -0.6 -0.4 -0.7 0.1 0.8 1.0 0.5 1.0 Denmark -3.2 -2.1 -1.5 0.5 -1.4 -0.9 -1.1 0.4 -0.5 Germany 0.5 0.5 1.5 0.2 0.8 0.5 0.7 1.4 1.5 Estonia -0.5 0.3 0.4 0.6 1.6 0.2 -0.2 -0.3 0.2 Ireland : : : : : : : : : Greece : : : : : : : : : Spain : : : : : : : : : France -3.9 -3.8 -3.7 -3.0 -3.4 -3.3 -3.7 -3.2 -3.3 Croatia : : : : : : : : : Italy : : : : : : : : : Cyprus : : : : : : : : : Latvia -2.7 -1.9 -1.7 0.3 0.3 -0.2 0.2 -1.0 0.5 Lithuania -0.3 0.5 -0.7 -0.5 -0.1 0.8 -0.2 0.0 0.4 Luxembourg 1.2 2.0 0.9 1.4 1.5 1.5 1.6 1.6 0.4 Hungary : : : : : : : : : Malta -2.4 -0.6 -0.7 -1.9 1.4 3.3 -0.1 1.3 3.5 Netherlands -2.3 -2.6 -1.8 -1.7 -1.2 0.6 1.0 1.0 1.5 Austria -1.0 -1.1 -2.3 0.4 -1.0 -0.8 -1.1 -2.6 0.1 Poland -4.7 -3.1 -2.0 -1.3 -3.1 -2.6 -2.5 -1.6 -1.5 Portugal -4.1 -3.3 -2.6 -7.6 -1.6 -2.2 -3.5 -0.7 -0.5(p ) Romania 0.1 -1.0 -1.9 0.5 -3.1 -3.6 -2.7 -1.8 -3.2 Slovenia -2.9 -3.6 -2.8 -2.4 -1.8 -0.5 -2.3 -2.7 0.4 Slovakia -3.1 -2.9 -2.9 -2.0 -2.0 -2.1 -1.7 -1.0 -1.4 Finland -3.1 -2.3 -2.8 -2.7 -2.1 -2.5 -1.6 -1.5 -1.2 Sweden : : : : : : : : : United Kingdom -4.6 -4.7 -4.3 -3.7 -3.3 -3.6 -3.0 -2.0 -1.2 Switzerland 0.6 1.0 1.3 1.4 0.8 0.6 0.6 0.7 0.9 General government gross debt by member state General government gross debt pct of GDP 2016Q1 2016Q4 2017Q1 EA19 91.2 89.2 89.5 EU28 84.3 83.6 84.1 Belgium 109.2 106.0 107.7 Bulgaria 29.6 29.5 28.6 Czech Republic 40.0 36.8 39.9 Denmark 39.4 37.7 36.7 Germany 70.9 68.3 66.9 Estonia 9.9 9.5 9.2 Ireland 80.2 75.5 : Greece 176.4 179.0 176.2 Spain 101.2 99.4 100.4 France 97.0 96.3 98.7 Croatia* 85.4 83.7 86.4 Italy 134.8 132.6 134.7 Cyprus 108.4 107.8 107.0 Latvia 36.3 40.1 39.0 Lithuania 40.0 40.2 39.3 Luxembourg 21.9 20.0 23.0 Hungary 76.6 74.1 74.3 Malta 61.8 58.3 59.0 Netherlands 64.3 61.8 59.6 Austria 86.5 84.6 82.6 Poland 51.8 54.4 54.0 Portugal 128.9 130.3 130.5 Romania 37.2 37.6 37.1 Slovenia 83.6 79.7 81.4 Slovakia 51.8 51.9 53.5 Finland 64.2 63.1 62.6 Sweden 42.7 41.6 41.1 United Kingdom 87.6 89.3 88.0 Norway 32.9 35.6 37.2 (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio)