TABLE- Euro zone deficit and debt data for 2016 - Eurostat
#Market News
October 23, 2017 / 9:04 AM / in 2 days

TABLE- Euro zone deficit and debt data for 2016 - Eurostat

Reuters Staff

39 Min Read

    BRUSSELS, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The European Union's statistics office Eurostat released on Monday
the second notification of data on the aggregated euro zone budget deficit and debt for 2016:
       
                                                       2013        2014        2015        2016
 Euro area (EA19)                                                                          
 GDP market prices (mp)                (million euro)  9 934 758   10 157 540  10 515 065  10 788 775
 Government deficit (-) / surplus (+)  (million euro)  -302 105    -260 039    -218 795    -166 351
                                       (% of GDP)      -3.0        -2.6        -2.1        -1.5
 Government expenditure                (% of GDP)      49.8        49.2        48.3        47.6
 Government revenue                    (% of GDP)      46.7        46.7        46.2        46.1
 Government debt                       (million euro)  9 074 248   9 328 914   9 455 587   9 592 515
                                       (% of GDP)      91.3        91.8        89.9        88.9
 EU28                                                                                      
 GDP market prices (mp)                (million euro)  13 577 229  14 044 108  14 797 378  14 904 722
 Government deficit (-) / surplus (+)  (million euro)  -449 200    -415 580    -351 864    -249 437
                                       (% of GDP)      -3.3        -3.0        -2.4        -1.7
 Government expenditure                (% of GDP)      48.6        48.0        47.0        46.3
 Government revenue                    (% of GDP)      45.3        45.0        44.6        44.7
 Government debt                       (million euro)  11 618 770  12 144 427  12 503 497  12 402 058
                                       (% of GDP)      85.6        86.5        84.5        83.2
 
    
                                          2013     2014     2015     2016
 Belgium                                                                   
    GDP mp                     (million  392 340  400 288  410 435  423 048
                                  euro)                             
    Government deficit (-) /   (million  -12 310  -12 233  -10 145  -10 531
 surplus (+)                      euro)                             
                                  (% of     -3.1     -3.1     -2.5     -2.5
                                   GDP)                             
    Government expenditure        (% of     55.8     55.2     53.8     53.2
                                   GDP)                             
    Government revenue            (% of     52.7     52.1     51.3     50.7
                                   GDP)                             
    Government debt            (million  413 727  427 504  434 898  447 216
                                  euro)                             
                                  (% of    105.5    106.8    106.0    105.7
                                   GDP)                             
      memo: intergovernmental  (million    8 600    8 956    8 547    8 546
                      lending     euro)                             
                   (% of GDP)       2.2      2.2      2.1      2.0  
 Bulgaria                                                                  
    GDP mp                     (million   82 166   83 634   88 571   94 130
                                   BGN)                             
    Government deficit (-) /   (million     -296   -4 561   -1 421      -36
 surplus (+)                       BGN)                             
                                  (% of     -0.4     -5.5     -1.6      0.0
                                   GDP)                             
    Government expenditure        (% of     37.6     42.1     40.7     35.0
                                   GDP)                             
    Government revenue            (% of     37.2     36.6     39.1     34.9
                                   GDP)                             
    Government debt            (million   13 978   22 554   23 024   27 322
                                   BGN)                             
                                  (% of     17.0     27.0     26.0     29.0
                                   GDP)                             
      memo: intergovernmental  (million        0        0        0        0
                      lending      BGN)                             
                   (% of GDP)       0.0      0.0      0.0      0.0  
 Czech Republic                                                            
    GDP mp                     (million    4 098    4 313    4 595    4 773
                                   CZK)      128      789      783      240
    Government deficit (-) /   (million  -51 129  -83 063  -28 961   34 995
 surplus (+)                       CZK)                             
                                  (% of     -1.2     -1.9     -0.6      0.7
                                   GDP)                             
    Government expenditure        (% of     42.6     42.2     41.7     39.4
                                   GDP)                             
    Government revenue            (% of     41.4     40.3     41.1     40.1
                                   GDP)                             
    Government debt            (million    1 840    1 819    1 836    1 754
                                   CZK)      412      098      255      883
                                  (% of     44.9     42.2     40.0     36.8
                                   GDP)                             
      memo: intergovernmental  (million        0        0        0        0
                      lending      CZK)                             
                   (% of GDP)       0.0      0.0      0.0      0.0  
 Denmark                                                                   
    GDP mp                     (million    1 929    1 977    2 027    2 064
                                   DKK)      677      255      171      847
    Government deficit (-) /   (million  -23 845   21 079  -35 609  -12 890
 surplus (+)                       DKK)                             
                                  (% of     -1.2      1.1     -1.8     -0.6
                                   GDP)                             
    Government expenditure        (% of     55.8     55.3     54.8     53.5
                                   GDP)                             
    Government revenue            (% of     54.6     56.4     53.1     52.9
                                   GDP)                             
    Government debt            (million  849 938  869 605  801 455  778 502
                                   DKK)                             
                                  (% of     44.0     44.0     39.5     37.7
                                   GDP)                             
      memo: intergovernmental  (million    2 984    2 977    2 985    2 974
                      lending      DKK)                             
                   (% of GDP)       0.2      0.2      0.1      0.1  
 Germany                                                                   
    GDP mp                     (million    2 826    2 932    3 043    3 144
                                  euro)      240      470      650      050
    Government deficit (-) /   (million   -3 967    9 535   19 397   25 674
 surplus (+)                      euro)                             
                                  (% of     -0.1      0.3      0.6      0.8
                                   GDP)                             
    Government expenditure        (% of     44.7     44.3     43.9     44.2
                                   GDP)                             
    Government revenue            (% of     44.5     44.6     44.5     45.0
                                   GDP)                             
    Government debt            (million    2 186    2 186    2 156    2 140
                                  euro)      643      954      645      009
                                  (% of     77.4     74.6     70.9     68.1
                                   GDP)                             
      memo: intergovernmental  (million   67 024   69 804   66 764   66 751
                      lending     euro)                             
                   (% of GDP)       2.4      2.4      2.2      2.1  
                                          2013     2014     2015     2016
 Estonia                                                                   
    GDP mp                     (million   18 932   19 766   20 348   21 098
                                  euro)                             
    Government deficit (-) /   (million      -32      134       14      -61
 surplus (+)                      euro)                             
                                  (% of     -0.2      0.7      0.1     -0.3
                                   GDP)                             
    Government expenditure        (% of     38.5     38.4     40.2     40.6
                                   GDP)                             
    Government revenue            (% of     38.3     39.1     40.3     40.3
                                   GDP)                             
    Government debt            (million    1 924    2 108    2 035    1 987
                                  euro)                             
                                  (% of     10.2     10.7     10.0      9.4
                                   GDP)                             
      memo: intergovernmental  (million      458      485      455      455
                      lending     euro)                             
                   (% of GDP)       2.4      2.5      2.2      2.2  
 Ireland                                                                   
    GDP mp                     (million  180 298  194 537  262 037  275 567
                                  euro)                             
    Government deficit (-) /   (million  -11 019   -7 099   -4 969   -1 907
 surplus (+)                      euro)                             
                                  (% of     -6.1     -3.6     -1.9     -0.7
                                   GDP)                             
    Government expenditure        (% of     40.2     37.5     28.8     27.1
                                   GDP)                             
    Government revenue            (% of     34.1     33.9     26.9     26.4
                                   GDP)                             
    Government debt            (million  215 296  203 326  201 589  200 592
                                  euro)                             
                                  (% of    119.4    104.5     76.9     72.8
                                   GDP)                             
      memo: intergovernmental  (million      347      347      347      347
                      lending     euro)                             
                   (% of GDP)       0.2      0.2      0.1      0.1  
 Greece                                                                    
    GDP mp                     (million  180 654  178 656  176 312  174 199
                                  euro)                             
    Government deficit (-) /   (million  -23 774   -6 407  -10 083      790
 surplus (+)                      euro)                             
                                  (% of    -13.2     -3.6     -5.7      0.5
                                   GDP)                             
    Government expenditure        (% of     62.2     50.2     53.8     49.7
                                   GDP)                             
    Government revenue            (% of     49.0     46.6     48.1     50.2
                                   GDP)                             
    Government debt            (million  320 509  319 726  311 763  315 036
                                  euro)                             
                                  (% of    177.4    179.0    176.8    180.8
                                   GDP)                             
      memo: intergovernmental  (million        0        0        0        0
                      lending     euro)                             
                   (% of GDP)       0.0      0.0      0.0      0.0  
 Spain                                                                     
    GDP mp                     (million    1 025    1 037    1 079    1 118
                                  euro)      693      820      998      522
    Government deficit (-) /   (million  -71 687  -61 942  -57 004  -50 401
 surplus (+)                      euro)                             
                                  (% of     -7.0     -6.0     -5.3     -4.5
                                   GDP)                             
    Government expenditure        (% of     45.6     44.8     43.8     42.2
                                   GDP)                             
    Government revenue            (% of     38.6     38.9     38.5     37.7
                                   GDP)                             
    Government debt            (million  979 031    1 041    1 073    1 107
                                  euro)               624      934      205
                                  (% of     95.5    100.4     99.4     99.0
                                   GDP)                             
      memo: intergovernmental  (million   29 351   30 575   29 181   29 181
                      lending     euro)                             
                   (% of GDP)       2.9      2.9      2.7      2.6  
 France                                                                    
    GDP mp                     (million    2 115    2 147    2 194    2 228
                                  euro)      256      609      243      858
    Government deficit (-) /   (million  -87 477  -84 333  -78 832  -75 957
 surplus (+)                      euro)                             
                                  (% of     -4.1     -3.9     -3.6     -3.4
                                   GDP)                             
    Government expenditure        (% of     57.0     57.1     56.7     56.4
                                   GDP)                             
    Government revenue            (% of     52.9     53.1     53.1     53.0
                                   GDP)                             
    Government debt            (million    1 954    2 040    2 101    2 150
                                  euro)      941      380      200      950
                                  (% of     92.4     95.0     95.8     96.5
                                   GDP)                             
      memo: intergovernmental  (million   50 266   52 362   49 976   49 976
                      lending     euro)                             
                   (% of GDP)       2.4      2.4      2.3      2.2  
                                          2013     2014     2015     2016
 Croatia                                                                   
    GDP mp                     (million  331 374  331 266  338 975  348 678
                                   HRK)                             
    Government deficit (-) /   (million  -17 517  -17 033  -11 210   -3 155
 surplus (+)                       HRK)                             
                                  (% of     -5.3     -5.1     -3.3     -0.9
                                   GDP)                             
    Government expenditure        (% of     47.7     48.0     47.6     47.2
                                   GDP)                             
    Government revenue            (% of     42.4     42.9     44.3     46.3
                                   GDP)                             
    Government debt            (million  270 841  284 183  289 582  289 076
                                   HRK)                             
                                  (% of     81.7     85.8     85.4     82.9
                                   GDP)                             
      memo: intergovernmental  (million        0        0        0        0
                      lending      HRK)                             
                   (% of GDP)       0.0      0.0      0.0      0.0  
 Italy                                                                     
    GDP mp                     (million    1 604    1 621    1 652    1 680
                                  euro)      599      827      153      523
    Government deficit (-) /   (million  -47 333  -49 142  -42 702  -41 937
 surplus (+)                      euro)                             
                                  (% of     -2.9     -3.0     -2.6     -2.5
                                   GDP)                             
    Government expenditure        (% of     51.1     50.9     50.2     49.4
                                   GDP)                             
    Government revenue            (% of     48.1     47.9     47.7     46.9
                                   GDP)                             
    Government debt            (million    2 070    2 137    2 173    2 218
                                  euro)      228      316      329      471
                                  (% of    129.0    131.8    131.5    132.0
                                   GDP)                             
      memo: intergovernmental  (million   44 156   45 998   43 901   43 901
                      lending     euro)                             
                   (% of GDP)       2.8      2.8      2.7      2.6  
 Cyprus                                                                    
    GDP mp                     (million   18 140   17 606   17 742   18 123
                                  euro)                             
    Government deficit (-) /   (million     -931   -1 541     -209       82
 surplus (+)                      euro)                             
                                  (% of     -5.1     -8.8     -1.2      0.5
                                   GDP)                             
    Government expenditure        (% of     41.6     48.2     40.2     38.3
                                   GDP)                             
    Government revenue            (% of     36.4     39.5     39.0     38.8
                                   GDP)                             
    Government debt            (million   18 615   18 922   19 072   19 418
                                  euro)                             
                                  (% of    102.6    107.5    107.5    107.1
                                   GDP)                             
      memo: intergovernmental  (million      393      362      339      339
                      lending     euro)                             
                   (% of GDP)       2.2      2.1      1.9      1.9  
 Latvia                                                                    
    GDP mp                     (million   22 787   23 618   24 271   24 866
                                  euro)                             
    Government deficit (-) /   (million     -219     -288     -298        9
 surplus (+)                      euro)                             
                                  (% of     -1.0     -1.2     -1.2      0.0
                                   GDP)                             
    Government expenditure        (% of     37.7     38.3     38.5     37.4
                                   GDP)                             
    Government revenue            (% of     36.8     37.1     37.3     37.4
                                   GDP)                             
    Government debt            (million    8 893    9 669    8 953   10 092
                                  euro)                             
                                  (% of     39.0     40.9     36.9     40.6
                                   GDP)                             
      memo: intergovernmental  (million        0        0        0        0
                      lending     euro)                             
                   (% of GDP)       0.0      0.0      0.0      0.0  
 Lithuania                                                                 
    GDP mp                     (million   34 960   36 568   37 427   38 668
                                  euro)                             
    Government deficit (-) /   (million     -912     -226      -92      103
 surplus (+)                      euro)                             
                                  (% of     -2.6     -0.6     -0.2      0.3
                                   GDP)                             
    Government expenditure        (% of     35.5     34.6     34.9     34.2
                                   GDP)                             
    Government revenue            (% of     32.9     34.0     34.6     34.5
                                   GDP)                             
    Government debt            (million   13 550   14 825   15 940   15 514
                                  euro)                             
                                  (% of     38.8     40.5     42.6     40.1
                                   GDP)                             
      memo: intergovernmental  (million        0        0        0        0
                      lending     euro)                             
                   (% of GDP)       0.0      0.0      0.0      0.0  
                                           2013     2014     2015     2016
 Luxembourg                                                                
    GDP mp                      (million   46 500   49 993   52 102  53 005
                                   euro)                             
    Government deficit (-) /    (million      454      672      720     865
 surplus (+)                       euro)                             
                                   (% of      1.0      1.3      1.4     1.6
                                    GDP)                             
    Government expenditure         (% of     43.3     41.8     41.5    42.1
                                    GDP)                             
    Government revenue             (% of     44.3     43.1     42.8    43.8
                                    GDP)                             
    Government debt             (million   11 014   11 330   11 446  11 025
                                   euro)                             
                                   (% of     23.7     22.7     22.0    20.8
                                    GDP)                             
      memo: intergovernmental   (million      617      643      614     614
                      lending      euro)                             
                   (% of GDP)        1.3      1.3      1.2      1.2  
 Hungary                                                                   
    GDP mp                      (million   30 247   32 591   34 324  35 420
                                    HUF)      077      713      110     320
    Government deficit (-) /    (million     -792     -895     -684    -656
 surplus (+)                        HUF)      769      193      265     528
                                   (% of     -2.6     -2.7     -2.0    -1.9
                                    GDP)                             
    Government expenditure         (% of     49.3     49.5     50.2    46.7
                                    GDP)                             
    Government revenue             (% of     46.6     46.8     48.2    44.8
                                    GDP)                             
    Government debt             (million   22 974   24 494   25 654  26 164
                                    HUF)      245      729      043     421
                                   (% of     76.0     75.2     74.7    73.9
                                    GDP)                             
      memo: intergovernmental   (million        0        0        0       0
                      lending       HUF)                             
                   (% of GDP)        0.0      0.0      0.0      0.0  
 Malta                                                                     
    GDP mp                      (million    7 642    8 455    9 274   9 943
                                   euro)                             
    Government deficit (-) /    (million     -186     -149     -104     113
 surplus (+)                       euro)                             
                                   (% of     -2.4     -1.8     -1.1     1.1
                                    GDP)                             
    Government expenditure         (% of     42.0     41.3     41.2    38.0
                                    GDP)                             
    Government revenue             (% of     39.5     39.6     40.1    39.2
                                    GDP)                             
    Government debt             (million    5 227    5 395    5 591   5 728
                                   euro)                             
                                   (% of     68.4     63.8     60.3    57.6
                                    GDP)                             
      memo: intergovernmental   (million      223      232      222     222
                      lending      euro)                             
                   (% of GDP)        2.9      2.7      2.4      2.2  
 Netherlands                                                               
    GDP mp                      (million  652 748  663 008  683 457     702
                                   euro)                                641
    Government deficit (-) /    (million  -15 497  -15 028  -14 019   2 573
 surplus (+)                       euro)                             
                                   (% of     -2.4     -2.3     -2.1     0.4
                                    GDP)                             
    Government expenditure         (% of     46.3     46.2     44.9    43.4
                                    GDP)                             
    Government revenue             (% of     43.9     43.9     42.8    43.8
                                    GDP)                             
    Government debt             (million  442 543  450 615  441 401     434
                                   euro)                                205
                                   (% of     67.8     68.0     64.6    61.8
                                    GDP)                             
      memo: intergovernmental   (million   14 096   14 684   14 015  14 015
                      lending      euro)                             
                   (% of GDP)        2.2      2.2      2.1      2.0  
 Austria                                                                   
    GDP mp                      (million  323 910  333 063  344 493     353
                                   euro)                                297
    Government deficit (-) /    (million   -6 316   -8 944   -3 561  -5 804
 surplus (+)                       euro)                             
                                   (% of     -2.0     -2.7     -1.0    -1.6
                                    GDP)                             
    Government expenditure         (% of     51.6     52.3     51.0    50.7
                                    GDP)                             
    Government revenue             (% of     49.7     49.6     49.9    49.1
                                    GDP)                             
    Government debt             (million  262 404  279 036  290 567     295
                                   euro)                                245
                                   (% of     81.0     83.8     84.3    83.6
                                    GDP)                             
      memo: intergovernmental   (million    6 863    7 149    8 053   8 053
                      lending      euro)                             
                   (% of GDP)        2.1      2.1      2.3      2.3  
                                           2013     2014     2015     2016
 Poland                                                                     
    GDP mp                      (million    1 656    1 719    1 799    1 858
                                    PLN)      895      769      392      637
    Government deficit (-) /    (million  -68 146  -61 820  -47 489  -45 870
 surplus (+)                        PLN)                             
                                   (% of     -4.1     -3.6     -2.6     -2.5
                                    GDP)                             
    Government expenditure         (% of     42.6     42.3     41.6     41.2
                                    GDP)                             
    Government revenue             (% of     38.5     38.7     38.9     38.7
                                    GDP)                             
    Government debt             (million  922 755  863 974  919 588    1 006
                                    PLN)                                 284
                                   (% of     55.7     50.2     51.1     54.1
                                    GDP)                             
      memo: intergovernmental   (million        0        0        0        0
                      lending       PLN)                             
                   (% of GDP)        0.0      0.0      0.0      0.0  
 Portugal                                                                   
    GDP mp                      (million  170 269  173 079  179 809  185 179
                                   euro)                             
    Government deficit (-) /    (million   -8 245  -12 402   -7 918   -3 665
 surplus (+)                       euro)                             
                                   (% of     -4.8     -7.2     -4.4     -2.0
                                    GDP)                             
    Government expenditure         (% of     49.9     51.8     48.2     45.0
                                    GDP)                             
    Government revenue             (% of     45.1     44.6     43.8     43.0
                                    GDP)                             
    Government debt             (million  219 715  226 029  231 541  240 958
                                   euro)                             
                                   (% of    129.0    130.6    128.8    130.1
                                    GDP)                             
      memo: intergovernmental   (million    1 119    1 119    1 119    1 119
                      lending      euro)                             
                   (% of GDP)        0.7      0.6      0.6      0.6  
 Romania                                                                    
    GDP mp                      (million  637 456  668 144  712 659  761 474
                                    RON)                             
    Government deficit (-) /    (million  -13 531   -9 121   -5 537  -22 848
 surplus (+)                        RON)                             
                                   (% of     -2.1     -1.4     -0.8     -3.0
                                    GDP)                             
    Government expenditure         (% of     35.4     34.9     35.7     34.0
                                    GDP)                             
    Government revenue             (% of     33.3     33.5     34.9     31.0
                                    GDP)                             
    Government debt             (million  240 777  263 153  270 121  286 303
                                    RON)                             
                                   (% of     37.8     39.4     37.9     37.6
                                    GDP)                             
      memo: intergovernmental   (million        0        0        0        0
                      lending       RON)                             
                   (% of GDP)        0.0      0.0      0.0      0.0  
 Slovenia                                                                   
    GDP mp                      (million   36 239   37 615   38 837   40 418
                                   euro)                             
    Government deficit (-) /    (million   -5 319   -1 992   -1 122     -754
 surplus (+)                       euro)                             
                                   (% of    -14.7     -5.3     -2.9     -1.9
                                    GDP)                             
    Government expenditure         (% of     59.5     49.6     47.7     45.1
                                    GDP)                             
    Government revenue             (% of     44.8     44.3     44.9     43.3
                                    GDP)                             
    Government debt             (million   25 505   30 199   32 063   31 730
                                   euro)                             
                                   (% of     70.4     80.3     82.6     78.5
                                    GDP)                             
      memo: intergovernmental   (million    1 162    1 210    1 155    1 155
                      lending      euro)                             
                   (% of GDP)        3.2      3.2      3.0      2.9  
 Slovakia                                                                   
    GDP mp                      (million   74 170   76 088   78 896   81 154
                                   euro)                             
    Government deficit (-) /    (million   -2 017   -2 056   -2 160   -1 774
 surplus (+)                       euro)                             
                                   (% of     -2.7     -2.7     -2.7     -2.2
                                    GDP)                             
    Government expenditure         (% of     41.4     42.0     45.2     41.5
                                    GDP)                             
    Government revenue             (% of     38.7     39.3     42.5     39.3
                                    GDP)                             
    Government debt             (million   40 600   40 725   41 295   42 053
                                   euro)                             
                                   (% of     54.7     53.5     52.3     51.8
                                    GDP)                             
      memo: intergovernmental   (million    1 895    1 997    1 881    1 881
                      lending      euro)                             
                   (% of GDP)        2.6      2.6      2.4      2.3  
                                          2013     2014     2015     2016
 Finland                                                                   
    GDP mp                     (million  203 338  205 474  209 581  215 615
                                  euro)                             
    Government deficit (-) /   (million   -5 315   -6 597   -5 710   -3 769
 surplus (+)                      euro)                             
                                  (% of     -2.6     -3.2     -2.7     -1.7
                                   GDP)                             
    Government expenditure        (% of     57.5     58.1     56.9     55.8
                                   GDP)                             
    Government revenue            (% of     54.9     54.9     54.2     54.0
                                   GDP)                             
    Government debt            (million  114 801  123 696  133 235  135 991
                                  euro)                             
                                  (% of     56.5     60.2     63.6     63.1
                                   GDP)                             
      memo: intergovernmental  (million    4 432    4 617    4 407    4 407
                      lending     euro)                             
                   (% of GDP)       2.2      2.2      2.1      2.0  
 Sweden                                                                    
    GDP mp                     (million    3 769    3 936    4 199    4 404
                                   SEK)      909      840      860      938
    Government deficit (-) /   (million  -51 458  -61 437    6 633   50 479
 surplus (+)                       SEK)                             
                                  (% of     -1.4     -1.6      0.2      1.1
                                   GDP)                             
    Government expenditure        (% of     52.0     51.1     49.6     49.5
                                   GDP)                             
    Government revenue            (% of     50.6     49.6     49.8     50.6
                                   GDP)                             
    Government debt            (million    1 537    1 792    1 855    1 858
                                   SEK)      078      832      300      672
                                  (% of     40.8     45.5     44.2     42.2
                                   GDP)                             
      memo: intergovernmental  (million    5 321    5 657    5 519    5 749
                      lending      SEK)                             
                   (% of GDP)       0.1      0.1      0.1      0.1  
 United Kingdom*                                                           
    GDP mp                     (million    1 752    1 837    1 888    1 961
                                   GBP)      554      062      737      130
    Government deficit (-) /   (million  -94 736     -100  -80 525  -57 227
 surplus (+)                       GBP)               209           
                                  (% of     -5.4     -5.5     -4.3     -2.9
                                   GDP)                             
    Government expenditure        (% of     44.2     43.2     42.4     41.5
                                   GDP)                             
    Government revenue            (% of     38.8     37.7     38.1     38.6
                                   GDP)                             
    Government debt            (million    1 499    1 604    1 665    1 731
                                   GBP)      789      784      978      392
                                  (% of     85.6     87.4     88.2     88.3
                                   GDP)                             
      memo: intergovernmental  (million    3 226    3 226    3 226    3 226
                      lending      GBP)                             
                   (% of GDP)       0.2      0.2      0.2      0.2  
 
    

 (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio)

