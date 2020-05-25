Greece will see primary budget hole this year, surplus in 2021- cenbank chief

ATHENS, May 25 (Reuters) - Pressure on Greece’s finances as a result of the coronavirus crisis will result in a primary budget deficit this year, the country’s central bank chief said on Monday during a parliamentary committee hearing.

“The primary budget deficit will be about 3% of GDP after the measures taken by the government; it will turn to a primary budget surplus of about 2% next year,” Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras said.

He told a committee hearing on approving his second six-year term as head of the Bank of Greece that a bad bank would help reduce impaired loans burdening Greek bank balance sheets.

“Experience shows that reducing bad loans on bank balance sheets fast can happen through a bad bank. We must explore all possibilities to see if we can have one,” he said. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)