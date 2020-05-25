Healthcare
Greek GDP to shrink 6% this year under baseline scenario- cenbank chief

ATHENS, May 25 (Reuters) - Greek central bank chief Yannis Stournaras told a parliamentary committee hearing that under the central bank’s baseline scenario, Greece’s economy is likely to shrink by 6% this year due to the coronavirus crisis.

“There can be no forecast, only scenarios. The Bank of Greece baseline scenario sees a 6% GDP decline this year and a 5.5% rebound in 2021,” Yannis Stournaras told the committee during a hearing on approving his second six-year term as head of the Bank of Greece. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

