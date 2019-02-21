ECB's Nowotny says EU should agree to issue joint eurobonds

BRUSSELS, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The European Union needs to issue joint bonds to strengthen its capital markets union project and to make the euro stronger, European Central Bank policymaker Ewald Nowotny said on Thursday.

Nowotny, who is also governor of the Austrian central bank, said Europe would need “some kind of eurobonds” and would need to start with short-term eurobills jointly guaranteed by member states.

Speaking in a conference in Brussels, he said eurobonds would be seen by foreign investors like China as more interesting than national bonds issued by EU states. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Hugh Lawson)