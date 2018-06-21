Euro zone consumer confidence unexpectedly falls in June

BRUSSELS, June 21 (Reuters) - Euro zone consumer confidence fell by more than expected in June, figures released by the European Commission showed on Thursday. The Commission said euro zone consumer morale dropped to -0.5 in June from +0.2 in May. This was below expectations of a decline to 0.0 in a Reuters poll of 30 economists. In the European Union as a whole, consumer sentiment fell to -1.3, the Commission added. The Commission does not give details on the reason for the shift in morale in its flash estimate. For European Commission data click on: here (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)