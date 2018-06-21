FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 21, 2018 / 2:03 PM / in 2 hours

Euro zone consumer confidence unexpectedly falls in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    BRUSSELS, June 21 (Reuters) - Euro zone consumer confidence
fell by more than expected in June, figures released by the
European Commission showed on Thursday.
    The Commission said euro zone consumer morale dropped to
-0.5 in June from +0.2 in May. This was below expectations of a
decline to 0.0 in a Reuters poll of 30 economists.
    In the European Union as a whole, consumer sentiment fell to
-1.3, the Commission added.
    The Commission does not give details on the reason for the
shift in morale in its flash estimate.
    
    For European Commission data click on:
    here

 (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
