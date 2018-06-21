UPDATE 1-Euro zone consumer confidence unexpectedly falls in June

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 21, 2018

 (Adds details, background)
    BRUSSELS, June 21 (Reuters) - Euro zone consumer confidence
fell more than expected in June, figures released by the
European Commission showed on Thursday, adding to signs in the
second quarter of a cooling of the bloc's economy.
    While the Commission did not give details on the reason for
the deterioration, protectionist talk by the United States
administration and fear of a trade war with China and the
European Union have spooked markets worldwide.
    The downward pressure on economic growth in the quarter is
also a headache for policy makers at the European Central Bank
set to end a stimulus programme by the year-end.
    The Commission said a flash estimate showed euro zone
consumer morale dropped to -0.5 in June from +0.2 in May. This
was below expectations of a decline to 0.0 in a Reuters poll of
30 economists.
    In the European Union as a whole, consumer sentiment fell to
-1.3, the Commission added.
    Last week, output at euro zone factories for April showed a
larger than expected decrease.              Next Thursday,
business confidence data for the euro zone as well as for the
bloc's largest economy Germany will be released.
    
    For European Commission data click on:
    here

 (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek
Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
