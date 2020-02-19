Euro zone 2019 current account surplus steady at 3.1%/GDP : ECB

FRANKFURT, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The euro zone recorded a current account surplus equal to 3.1% of its gross domestic product last year, unchanged from 2018, the European Central Bank said on Wednesday.

“According to preliminary results for 2019 as a whole, the current account recorded a surplus of 362 billion euro (3.1% of euro area GDP), compared with a surplus of 359 billion euro (3.1% of euro area GDP) in 2018,” the ECB said in a press release. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; editing by John Stonestreet)