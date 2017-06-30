FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro zone recovery broadening but gaps remain: Coeure
June 30, 2017 / 12:12 PM / 2 months ago

Euro zone recovery broadening but gaps remain: Coeure

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 30 (Reuters) - The euro zone's economy recovery is spreading more evenly across the currency bloc but "large differences" remain and, in some cases, have increased, European Central Bank director Benoit Coeure said on Friday.

"Although growth rates have converged recently, there are still large differences in living standards across euro area countries and, by some measures, they have even increased recently," Coeure said. "To a large extent, these differences reflect the quality of national institutions." (Reporting By Francesco Canepa)

