ECB sees unabated euro zone growth in H2: bulletin

FRANKFURT, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Euro zone economic growth is likely to continue unabated in the second half of the year, the European Central Bank said in a regular economic bulletin on Thursday.

“Overall, the latest economic indicators are, on balance, consistent with a continued robust growth pattern in the second half of 2017,” the ECB said in a bulletin that echoes its assessment after the October interest rate decision.

“Private consumption is underpinned by rising employment, which is also benefiting from past labour market reforms, and by increasing household wealth,” the ECB said. “The upswing in business investment continues to benefit from very favourable financing conditions and improvements in corporate profitability.” (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Francesco Canepa)