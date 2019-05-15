Bonds News
May 15, 2019 / 9:00 AM / a day ago

TABLE-Euro zone Q1 flash employment rises 1.3% y/y, more than expected

    May 15 (Reuters) - The European Union's statistics office Eurostat released the
following flash estimate on Wednesday on employment in the first quarter of 2019 in
the 19 countries sharing the euro:
    
    Growth rates of employment in persons
            Percentage change compared with        Percentage change compared with
                 the previous quarter           the same quarter of the previous year 
          (based on seasonally adjusted data)         (based on unadjusted data)
          2018Q2  2018Q3  2018Q4     2019Q1     2018Q2  2018Q3  2018Q4  2019Q1
 EA19      0.4     0.2     0.3        0.3        1.6     1.4     1.3         1.3
 EU28      0.4     0.2     0.2        0.3        1.4     1.3     1.2         1.1
     
    Reuters poll consensus was for a Q1 euro zone flash employment rate of +0.3%
quarter-on-quarter and +1.2% y/y.
    
    For Eurostat release, click on:   
    here

 (Reporting by Michal Aleksandrowicz in Gdynia)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
