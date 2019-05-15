TABLE-Euro zone Q1 flash employment rises 1.3% y/y, more than expected

May 15 (Reuters) - The European Union's statistics office Eurostat released the following flash estimate on Wednesday on employment in the first quarter of 2019 in the 19 countries sharing the euro: Growth rates of employment in persons Percentage change compared with Percentage change compared with the previous quarter the same quarter of the previous year (based on seasonally adjusted data) (based on unadjusted data) 2018Q2 2018Q3 2018Q4 2019Q1 2018Q2 2018Q3 2018Q4 2019Q1 EA19 0.4 0.2 0.3 0.3 1.6 1.4 1.3 1.3 EU28 0.4 0.2 0.2 0.3 1.4 1.3 1.2 1.1 Reuters poll consensus was for a Q1 euro zone flash employment rate of +0.3% quarter-on-quarter and +1.2% y/y. For Eurostat release, click on: here (Reporting by Michal Aleksandrowicz in Gdynia)