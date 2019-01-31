Bonds News
Euro zone growth sticks to lowest rate in four years

    BRUSSELS, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The euro zone economy stuck to
its lowest pace of growth in four years in the final three
months of 2018, data showed on Thursday.
    Gross domestic product (GDP) in the 19 countries sharing the
single currency rose by 0.2 percent in the quarter and by 1.2
percent year-on-year, data from the European statistics agency
Eurostat showed.
    Both figures matched the average forecasts of economists
polled by Reuters.
    The quarter-on-quarter rate in the fourth quarter matched
that of the third quarter, which had been the lowest rate since
the second quarter of 2014.             
         
 (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)
