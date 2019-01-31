Euro zone growth sticks to lowest rate in four years

BRUSSELS, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The euro zone economy stuck to its lowest pace of growth in four years in the final three months of 2018, data showed on Thursday. Gross domestic product (GDP) in the 19 countries sharing the single currency rose by 0.2 percent in the quarter and by 1.2 percent year-on-year, data from the European statistics agency Eurostat showed. Both figures matched the average forecasts of economists polled by Reuters. The quarter-on-quarter rate in the fourth quarter matched that of the third quarter, which had been the lowest rate since the second quarter of 2014. For further details of Eurostat data click on: here (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)