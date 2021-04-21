German court allows approval of EU recovery fund

BERLIN, April 21 (Reuters) - Germany’s constitutional court paved the way on Wednesday for the country to sign off legislation ratifying the European Union’s Recovery Fund as it dismissed legal challenges against the debt-financed investment plan.

The decision is essential for launching the bloc’s 750 billion euro ($900 billion) recovery spending to mitigate the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic. ($1 = 0.8331 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, editing by Maria Sheahan)