February 1, 2019 / 10:01 AM / in 3 hours

TABLE-Euro zone inflation slows to 1.4 pct y/y in Jan as expected

2 Min Read

    BRUSSELS, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The European Union's
statistics office Eurostat released the following flash
estimate for consumer price growth in the euro zone in
January 2019.
    
    Eurostat said it was starting to publish HICP special
aggregates compiled from more detailed input data.
    "Moreover, inflation rates are calculated using data
that include a methodological change for the package
holidays index for Germany," Eurostat said. 
    "The release covers the inflation rates for January
2019 only. Eurostat will publish the respective indices
and revised back data with the regular January HICP
release on 22 February 2019," Eurostat said.
    
    Euro area annual inflation and its components, %
                                        Weight   Jan 2019
                                       (‰) 2019  
 All-items HICP                          1000.0      1.4e
 All-items excluding:                    898.6e      1.2e
 > energy                                        
 > energy, unprocessed food              853.9e      1.2e
 > energy, food, alcohol & tobacco       708.5e      1.1e
 Food, alcohol & tobacco                 190.1e      1.8e
 > processed food, alcohol & tobacco     145.4e      1.8e
 > unprocessed food                       44.7e      1.7e
 Energy                                  101.4e      2.6e
 Non-energy industrial goods             263.8e      0.3e
 Services                                444.7e      1.6e
 e = estimate    
    
    Economists polled by Reuters had expected inflation
at 1.4 pct year-on-year in January.

 (Reporting By Zuzanna Szymanska)
