TABLE-Euro zone inflation slows to 1.4 pct y/y in Jan as expected

BRUSSELS, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The European Union's statistics office Eurostat released the following flash estimate for consumer price growth in the euro zone in January 2019. Eurostat said it was starting to publish HICP special aggregates compiled from more detailed input data. "Moreover, inflation rates are calculated using data that include a methodological change for the package holidays index for Germany," Eurostat said. "The release covers the inflation rates for January 2019 only. Eurostat will publish the respective indices and revised back data with the regular January HICP release on 22 February 2019," Eurostat said. Euro area annual inflation and its components, % Weight Jan 2019 (‰) 2019 All-items HICP 1000.0 1.4e All-items excluding: 898.6e 1.2e > energy > energy, unprocessed food 853.9e 1.2e > energy, food, alcohol & tobacco 708.5e 1.1e Food, alcohol & tobacco 190.1e 1.8e > processed food, alcohol & tobacco 145.4e 1.8e > unprocessed food 44.7e 1.7e Energy 101.4e 2.6e Non-energy industrial goods 263.8e 0.3e Services 444.7e 1.6e e = estimate Economists polled by Reuters had expected inflation at 1.4 pct year-on-year in January. (Reporting By Zuzanna Szymanska)