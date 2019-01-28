Euro zone lending holds steady, M3 jumps in Dec: ECB

FRANKFURT, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Corporate lending growth in the euro zone held steady last month, European Central Bank data showed on Monday, despite amplifying signs that the bloc’s economy is cooling quickly after a five year growth run.

Corporate lending expanded by 4.0 percent in December, below its post-crisis peak of 4.3 percent hit in September but defying a noticeable deterioration in the bloc’s growth prospects.

The increase in credit to households also held steady, expanding by 3.3 percent, suggesting that the domestic economy remained broadly resilient and much of the bloc’s woes stemmed from external uncertainty.

ECB President Mario Draghi warned last week that the growth dip could be bigger and longer than previously feared but stuck to his previous view that the slowdown was temporary and not the beginning of a recession.

Still, markets now see almost no chance of an interest rate increase this year and instead see more stimulus measures from the ECB, possibly fresh loans to the bank sector, in part to maintain ample liquidity and the flow of credit to the corporate sector.

The annual growth rate of the M3 measure of money supply, which often foreshadows future activity, jumped to 4.1 percent from 3.7 percent in November, beating market expectations for 3.8 percent.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Toby Chopra)