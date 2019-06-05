Bonds News
RPT-TABLE-Euro zone April PPI unexpectedly falls 0.3% m/m

    June 5 (Reuters) - The European Union's statistics office Eurostat released the
following data on producer price growth in the euro zone in April.
    
                       Industrial producer prices on the domestic market
                            % change compared with previous month
                                            Nov-18  Dec-18  Jan-19  Feb-19  Mar-19  Apr-19
 EA19                                                                                     
   Total industry                             -0.3    -0.8     0.3     0.1    -0.1    -0.3
   Total industry excluding energy             0.0    -0.1     0.2     0.1     0.1     0.2
      Intermediate goods                       0.1    -0.4     0.1     0.0     0.2     0.1
      Energy                                  -0.9    -2.6     0.4     0.2    -0.6    -1.5
      Capital goods                            0.0     0.0     0.6     0.2     0.1     0.1
      Durable consumer goods                   0.0     0.2     0.4     0.2     0.1     0.1
      Non-durable consumer goods               0.0     0.0     0.0     0.0     0.0     0.5
 
                 Industrial producer prices on the domestic market
                 % change compared with same month of previous year
                                    Nov-18  Dec-18  Jan-19  Feb-19  Mar-19  Apr-19
 EA19                                                                             
   Total industry                      4.0     3.0     2.9     3.0     2.9     2.6
   Total industry excluding energy     1.5     1.3     1.1     1.2     1.1     1.2
      Intermediate goods               2.6     2.2     1.6     1.3     1.3     1.2
      Energy                          11.0     7.8     7.4     8.0     7.7     6.6
      Capital goods                    1.2     1.1     1.4     1.6     1.6     1.5
      Durable consumer goods           1.2     1.3     1.3     1.5     1.5     1.5
      Non-durable consumer goods       0.2     0.2     0.3     0.4     0.1     0.7
   Analysts polled by Reuters expected a 0.3 percent month-on-month rise in euro zone PPI
and a 3.2 percent rise year-on-year. 
 (Reported by Camille Raynaud in Gdynia)
