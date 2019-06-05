RPT-TABLE-Euro zone April PPI unexpectedly falls 0.3% m/m

(Repeats without changes to attach to alerts.) June 5 (Reuters) - The European Union's statistics office Eurostat released the following data on producer price growth in the euro zone in April. Industrial producer prices on the domestic market % change compared with previous month Nov-18 Dec-18 Jan-19 Feb-19 Mar-19 Apr-19 EA19 Total industry -0.3 -0.8 0.3 0.1 -0.1 -0.3 Total industry excluding energy 0.0 -0.1 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.2 Intermediate goods 0.1 -0.4 0.1 0.0 0.2 0.1 Energy -0.9 -2.6 0.4 0.2 -0.6 -1.5 Capital goods 0.0 0.0 0.6 0.2 0.1 0.1 Durable consumer goods 0.0 0.2 0.4 0.2 0.1 0.1 Non-durable consumer goods 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 Industrial producer prices on the domestic market % change compared with same month of previous year Nov-18 Dec-18 Jan-19 Feb-19 Mar-19 Apr-19 EA19 Total industry 4.0 3.0 2.9 3.0 2.9 2.6 Total industry excluding energy 1.5 1.3 1.1 1.2 1.1 1.2 Intermediate goods 2.6 2.2 1.6 1.3 1.3 1.2 Energy 11.0 7.8 7.4 8.0 7.7 6.6 Capital goods 1.2 1.1 1.4 1.6 1.6 1.5 Durable consumer goods 1.2 1.3 1.3 1.5 1.5 1.5 Non-durable consumer goods 0.2 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.1 0.7 Analysts polled by Reuters expected a 0.3 percent month-on-month rise in euro zone PPI and a 3.2 percent rise year-on-year. For Eurostat release, click on: here (Reported by Camille Raynaud in Gdynia)