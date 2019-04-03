Bonds News
TABLE-Euro zone February retail sales rise more than expected by 0.4 pct m/m

    April 3 (Reuters) - The European Union's statistics office Eurostat released on Wednesday the following data
on retail sales in the euro zone in February.
                                                Volume of retail trade
                                        % change compared with the previous month*
                                                                Sep-18  Oct-18  Nov-18   Dec-18   Jan-19   Feb-19
 EA19                                                                                                            
   Total retail trade                                             -0.4     0.7      0.9     -1.4      0.9     0.4
     Food, drinks, tobacco                                        -0.5     0.7     -0.4      0.1      0.1     0.1
     Non-food products (except automotive fuel), of which:        -0.5     0.6      1.5     -2.3      1.6     0.9
        Textiles, clothing, footwear                              -3.2     1.1      2.3     -1.9     -0.6     1.9
        Electrical goods and furniture                             0.8    -0.3      0.8     -1.7      1.7     0.8
        Computer equipment, books and other                       -0.7     1.3      0.3     -2.3      3.4     0.6
        Pharmaceutical and medical goods                          -0.5     0.6      0.9     -1.3      0.8     1.5
        Mail orders and internet                                   1.9     0.5      1.9     -3.7      2.0     0.9
     Automotive fuel in specialised stores                         0.7     0.7      0.4     -0.3      1.5    -0.7
 
                                                  Volume of retail trade
                              % change compared with the same month of the previous year*
                                                             Sep-18   Oct-18  Nov-18  Dec-18  Jan-19  Feb-19
 EA19                                                                                                       
   Total retail trade                                            0.3     2.7     1.9     0.5     2.2     2.8
     Food, drinks, tobacco                                       0.1     2.5     0.8     0.8     1.7     0.6
     Non-food products (except automotive fuel), of which:       0.5     3.2     2.6     0.2     2.2     4.4
        Textiles, clothing, footwear                            -7.6     1.3    -0.5    -1.6    -1.8     2.0
        Electrical goods and furniture                           1.7     1.3     1.7     0.0     1.7     3.3
        Computer equipment, books and other                      1.7     5.0     2.9     0.1     4.1     5.4
        Pharmaceutical and medical goods                         1.3     2.6     2.4     0.9     1.6     3.4
        Mail orders and internet                                 6.8     9.7     8.0     1.2     6.8     8.8
     Automotive fuel in specialised stores                       0.7     1.3     1.9     1.4     4.0     1.6
 The economists polled by Reuters expected a rise of 0.2 pct m/m and 2.3 pct y/y.
    
 (Reporting by Camille Raynaud)
