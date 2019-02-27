TABLE-Euro zone economic sentiment survey for February

Feb 27 (Reuters) - The European Commission released on Wednesday the following data for economic sentiment and the business climate in the euro zone in February.

EURO ZONE FEB JAN DEC

Economic sentiment 106.1 106.3 107.4

Industry -0.4 0.6 2.3

Services 12.1 11.0 12.2

Consumer -7.4 -7.9 -8.3

Retail trade -1.6 -2.1 -0.1

Construction 6.4 8.4 7.3

Producer price

expectations 8.9 10.7 13.0

Consumer price

expectations 18.0 15.5 18.7

Business climate 0.69 0.69 0.86

here (Reporting by Boleslaw Lasocki in Gdynia)