TABLE-Euro zone economic sentiment survey for February

Feb 27 (Reuters) - The European Commission released on Wednesday the following data for economic sentiment and the business climate in the euro zone in February.
Economic sentiment 106.1 106.3 107.4
Industry -0.4 0.6 2.3
Services 12.1 11.0 12.2
Consumer -7.4 -7.9 -8.3
Retail trade -1.6 -2.1 -0.1
Construction 6.4 8.4 7.3
Producer price
expectations 8.9 10.7 13.0
Consumer price
expectations 18.0 15.5 18.7
Business climate 0.69 0.69 0.86
