UPDATE 1- TABLE-Euro zone economic sentiment improves in June

(Adds consumer price expectations in table) June 29 (Reuters) - The European Commission released on Monday the following data for economic sentiment in the euro zone in June. EURO ZONE April May June Economic sentiment 64.8 67.5 75.7 Industry -32.5 -27.5 -21.7 Services -38.6 -43.6 -35.6 Consumer -22.0 -18.8 -14.7 Retail trade -30.1 -29.8 -19.4 Construction -16.1 -17.3 -12.4 Producer price expectations -7.5 -8.6 -4.4 Consumer price expectations 29.2 28.6 21.6 For European Commission data click on: here (Reporting by Antonis Pothitos in Gdansk)