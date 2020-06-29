Bonds News
UPDATE 1- TABLE-Euro zone economic sentiment improves in June

 (Adds consumer price expectations in table)
    June 29 (Reuters) - The European Commission released on Monday
the following data for economic sentiment in the euro zone in June.
    
 EURO ZONE                          April        May         June
 Economic sentiment                     64.8        67.5        75.7
 Industry                              -32.5       -27.5       -21.7
 Services                              -38.6       -43.6       -35.6
 Consumer                              -22.0       -18.8       -14.7
 Retail trade                          -30.1       -29.8       -19.4
 Construction                          -16.1       -17.3       -12.4
 Producer price expectations            -7.5        -8.6        -4.4
 Consumer price expectations     29.2         28.6        21.6
   
 (Reporting by Antonis Pothitos in Gdansk)
