BERLIN, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The governments of the euro zone are closer than ever before to establishing a budget for the euro zone, German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday.

“We’re attempting to find a consensus that brings all members together,” he said upon arrival at a meeting of euro zone finance ministers in Luxembourg. “We have never been as close to a deal as today. Still you never know for certain if it will work.” (Reporting by Thomas Escritt Editing by Michelle Martin)