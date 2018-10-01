FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
October 1, 2018 / 9:15 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Euro zone unemployment at almost decade low in August

2 Min Read

    BRUSSELS, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Euro zone unemployment fell to a
near-decade low in August, data showed on Monday, with a sharp
decline in the month in Italy.
    The European statistics office Eurostat said the jobless
rate in the 19 countries sharing the euro slipped to 8.1 percent
in August from 8.2 percent in July. Economists had an average
expected an unchanged reading.
    The rate was the lowest level since the 8.0 percent of
November 2008. It has been steadily declining since a peak of s
12.1 percent in mid-2013.
    The sharpest decline was in Italy, where the unemployment
was 9.7 percent of the workforce in August, down from 10.2
percent in July.
    The lowest rate was 3.4 percent in Germany, unchanged from
July. The rate in France increased to 9.3 in August from 9.2
percent in July.
    Overall, 13.22 million people were without a job in the euro
zone, a decline of 102,000 from July.
    In the whole of the European Union, 16.66 million people
were unemployed, for an unchanged rate of 6.8 percent.
    
    For Eurostat release, click on:   
    here

 (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop, editing by Robin Emmott)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.