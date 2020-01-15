Euro zone Nov output, trade surplus smaller than expected

BRUSSELS, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Euro zone industrial production shrank by more than expected year-on-year in November as output of capital and intermediate goods and energy continued to fall and the trade surplus was slightly smaller than predicted, data showed on Wednesday.

The European Union’s statistics office Eurostat said industrial production in the 19 countries sharing the euro rose 0.2% month-on-month for a 1.5% year-on-year fall. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 0.3% monthly rise and a 1.1% annual decline.

Separately, Eurostat said the euro zone’s unadjusted trade surplus with the rest of the world in November was 20.7 billion euros, up from 18.2 billion a year earlier, but below market expectations of 23.3 billion.

Adjusted for seasonal swings, the trade surplus was 19.2 billion euros in November, down from 24.0 billion in October, as exports fell 2.8% on the month while imports dropped by only 0.5%. (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)