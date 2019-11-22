Italy's ruling parties have not yet reached agreement on ESM reform - lawmaker

ROME, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Italy’s ruling parties did not reach an agreement on Friday over the reform of the euro zone bailout fund, a prominent lawmaker said at the end of a meeting with Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

“We haven’t struck an accord yet. There will be other meetings,” Luigi Marattin of the Italia Viva (Italy Alive) party told reporters.

He added that Italy’s main concern is to make sure that sovereign bonds do not lose their status of risk-free assets. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Giselda Vagnoni)