December 4, 2017 / 11:26 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

EU spokesman warns against speculation on planned euro zone proposals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Dec 4 (Reuters) - The European Commission cautioned against speculation on Eurozone proposals before it unveils plans Wednesday for deeper economic integration of the 19 countries that share the euro.

“The mere fact that the German press on Friday was writing that we are going to water down the stability and growth pact, while the French press today is saying that we are preaching austerity only shows one thing: that no one knows what they are talking about,” the Commission’s chief spokesman Margaritis Schinas told journalists on Monday.

Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Julia Fioretti

