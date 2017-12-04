UPDATE 1-Portugal's Centeno chosen as new chairman of euro zone finance ministers

(Adds official confirmation, background)

BRUSSELS, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Euro zone finance ministers on Monday chose Portuguese Finance Minister Mario Centeno as their next chairman. EU officials said.

Centeno, 50, will succeed Dutchman Jeroen Dijsselbloem in mid-January, chairing monthly meetings of the 19 finance ministers of the euro zone, the Eurogroup, which is the European Union’s most powerful economic policy-setting body.

“The Eurogroup just elected Mário Centeno, Minister of Finance of Portugal, as its new President. He will take office on 13 January 2018,” the ministers said in a press statement on Twitter.

Centeno has overseen Portugal’s finances through a strong recovery from a 2011-14 debt crisis and bailout. The country is growing at its fastest pace in at least a decade this year, and the budget deficit is set to fall to its lowest in many decades.

Centeno was appointed in 2015 by Socialist prime minister Antonio Costa, and has reversed some austerity measures introduced during the bailout but has held a strong grip on public finances, insisting that EU budget goals must be met.

During his two-and-a-half-year term, Centeno will have a key role in coordinating efforts to deepen euro zone integration by establishing a euro zone budget and finance minister as well as a sovereign insolvency mechanism or transforming the euro zone bailout fund into a European Monetary Fund.

He will also oversee the end of the third bailout programme for Greece in August 2018, after which the country is to start financing itself on the market again. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski and Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Kevin Liffey)