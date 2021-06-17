Germany does not expect breakthrough on EU banking union this week

BRUSSELS, June 17 (Reuters) - Germany’s Finance Minister Olaf Scholz does not expect a breakthrough in discussions on the completion of the European Union’s banking union at meetings with his EU counterparts in Luxembourg this week.

“I am sure that we will not be ready to get an agreement today and this week, but it will be an important step to have a plan for further work in this field,” Scholz said upon arrival for the talks in Luxembourg on Thursday.

“I am confident that he (the president of the Eurogroup) will be able to make a proposal in this field this year, and that we can take this as a basis for the work in the next time.” (Reporting by Sabine Siebold)