FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro zone states support ECB plan on bad loans -EU's Dijsselbloem
Sections
Featured
Roundup of Saudi princes widens
Saudi Arabia
Roundup of Saudi princes widens
Kim Jong Un's love of sport could be making of Games
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's love of sport could be making of Games
India's cow vigilantes deny Muslims their livelihood
Special Report
India
India's cow vigilantes deny Muslims their livelihood
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 6, 2017 / 8:49 PM / Updated an hour ago

Euro zone states support ECB plan on bad loans -EU's Dijsselbloem

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Euro zone finance ministers backed the European Central Bank’s plans to force banks to set aside more funds against loans that may turn sour, the chairman of the Eurogroup said on Monday.

“There was a general agreement” with the approach taken by the ECB’s supervisor, Jeroen Dijsselbloem told a news conference after a meeting of finance ministers that was also attended by Daniele Nouy, the chair of the Supervisory Board at the ECB. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.