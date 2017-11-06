Euro zone states support ECB plan on bad loans -EU's Dijsselbloem

BRUSSELS, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Euro zone finance ministers backed the European Central Bank’s plans to force banks to set aside more funds against loans that may turn sour, the chairman of the Eurogroup said on Monday.

“There was a general agreement” with the approach taken by the ECB’s supervisor, Jeroen Dijsselbloem told a news conference after a meeting of finance ministers that was also attended by Daniele Nouy, the chair of the Supervisory Board at the ECB. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Catherine Evans)