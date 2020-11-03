UPDATE 1-Euro zone pledges coordinated polices, loose 2021 fiscal stance as COVID rages

(Recasts with final Eurogroup statement)

BRUSSELS, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Euro zone finance ministers pledged on Tuesday to coordinate actions for an economic recovery and keep fiscal policies loose next year as the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic is about to wreak fresh havoc on their economies.

The ministers held a video-conference two days before the European Commission issues economic forecasts for the whole 27-nation European Union that are likely to predict shrinking economic output in the last quarter of the year.

EU leaders agreed in July to launch a 1.8 trillion euro recovery plan to boost the economy over the next seven years from the unprecedented slump this year caused by the pandemic.

The package is made up of 1.1 trillion euros in the EU’s next long-term budget and an additional 750 billion pool of money for 2021-2023 just to deal with the economic downturn.

“The recent acceleration in the spread of the COVID-19 virus and the new containment measures have further increased uncertainty and are likely to weigh on the recovery,” the ministers of the 19 countries sharing the euro currency said.

“We will continue to coordinate and vigorously implement ... ambitious economic policies that ... protect jobs and bring forward the economic recovery,” they said in a statement.

The bloc’s governments and the European Parliament are now haggling over details of the 1.8 trillion euro EU package with both sides blaming each other for delays.

The ministers called for a swift conclusion of the negotiations to make the money available for economies in 2021 as planned and their chairman, Irish Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe, said he was confident a deal would be reached.

The package is all the more needed because France, Germany, Belgium, Austria, Portugal and other countries have decided to tighten restrictions on people’s movement and closed non-essential businesses for the whole of November as the number of infections and hospitalisations of COVID-19 patients skyrockets.

The ministers reiterated they would keep supporting their economies with public money next year, cheered on by the European Commission, as EU rules limiting the size of deficits and debt have been suspended because of the pandemic.

“The Eurogroup considers it vital that fiscal support in each Member State continues into 2021 given the heightened risk of a delayed recovery,” the ministers said.

They took stock of the 540 billion euro safety net for individuals, businesses and governments that euro zone governments set up in April.

The total comprises 100 billion euros in a part-time work scheme, of which 87 billion has already been allocated, and 240 billion euros worth of ultra-cheap lending to governments, all of which remains available.

There is also 200 billion in guarantees and liquidity support for companies from the European Investment Bank and so far about 11 billion has been activated. (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski in Brussels and Michael Nienaber in Berlin; Editing by Nick Macfie and Tom Brown)