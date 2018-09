LONDON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The euro slid on Thursday to fall below $1.17 after a newspaper report that a Italy’s budget meeting could be delayed.

The single currency dropped 0.4 percent to as low as $1.1600 after the report by Corriere della Serra on the budget meeting which is scheduled for 1600 GMT.

Italian government bond yields surged after the report. (Reporting by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes; editing by Sujata Rao)