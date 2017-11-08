FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro zone must press ahead with integration now - France's Le Maire
November 8, 2017 / 10:13 AM / in 2 hours

Euro zone must press ahead with integration now - France's Le Maire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The economic upswing in Europe is creating a historic window of opportunity for European governments to implement reforms and push ahead with closer political and economic integration, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said in Berlin on Wednesday.

“These are golden times for Europe. We must double our efforts,” Le Maire said in a speech at a French-German business conference in the German capital.

Le Maire likened the current situation in the euro zone to being in the middle of a strong-flowing river, saying the bloc faced a choice between pressing ahead with closer integration and making it to the other shore or turning back, abandoning the euro and doubling down on national solutions.

“The status quo is not an option,” Le Maire added. (Reporting by Noah Barin and Michael Nienaber)

