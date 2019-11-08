France's Le Maire sees progress on ECB digital currency next year

BRUSSELS, Nov 8 (Reuters) - France’s Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Friday there could be progress next year on the feasibility of a digital currency backed by the European Central Bank, but acknowledged the plan was for the long term and faced challenges.

He also told a news conference in Brussels that he backed proposals from Germany’s Finance Minister Olaf Scholz to link progress on an Europe-wide bank deposit guarantee scheme to banks’ reduction of their exposure to sovereign debt. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio; Editing by Alison Williams)