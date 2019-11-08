Bonds News
November 8, 2019 / 11:38 AM / Updated an hour ago

France's Le Maire sees progress on ECB digital currency next year

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 8 (Reuters) - France’s Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Friday there could be progress next year on the feasibility of a digital currency backed by the European Central Bank, but acknowledged the plan was for the long term and faced challenges.

He also told a news conference in Brussels that he backed proposals from Germany’s Finance Minister Olaf Scholz to link progress on an Europe-wide bank deposit guarantee scheme to banks’ reduction of their exposure to sovereign debt. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below