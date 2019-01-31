TABLE-Euro zone Q4 GDP rose 0.2 pct Q/Q as expected

BRUSSELS, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The European Union's statistics office Eurostat released the following data for Gross Domestic Product growth in the last three months of 2018 in the 19 countries sharing the euro. Growth rates of GDP in volume (based on seasonally adjusted data) Percentage change compared Percentage change compared with with the previous quarter the same quarter of the previous year 2018 2018 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 EA19 0.4 0.4 0.2 0.2 2.4 2.2 1.6 1.2 EU28 0.4 0.5 0.3 0.3 2.3 2.2 1.8 1.5 (Reporting By Michal Aleksandrowicz)