Bonds News
January 31, 2019 / 10:04 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

TABLE-Euro zone Q4 GDP rose 0.2 pct Q/Q as expected

1 Min Read

    BRUSSELS, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The European Union's statistics
office Eurostat released the following data for Gross Domestic
Product growth in the last three months of 2018 in the 19
countries sharing the euro.
    
                 Growth rates of GDP in volume
              (based on seasonally adjusted data)
        Percentage change compared  Percentage change compared
                   with                        with
           the previous quarter      the same quarter of the
                                          previous year
               2018                          2018        
         Q1     Q2     Q3     Q4     Q1     Q2     Q3      Q4
 EA19    0.4    0.4    0.2    0.2    2.4    2.2    1.6    1.2
 EU28    0.4    0.5    0.3    0.3    2.3    2.2    1.8    1.5
 
 (Reporting By Michal Aleksandrowicz)
