May 15, 2018 / 9:04 AM / Updated an hour ago

Euro zone Q1 GDP confirmed at 0.4 pct q/q, 2.5 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    BRUSSELS, May 15 (Reuters) - The European Union's statistics office Eurostat
released the following flash estimate of gross domestic product growth in the 19
countries sharing the euro in the first quarter of 2018, confirming its earlier
preliminary flash estimate.   
    
Growth rates of GDP in volume (based on seasonally adjusted data)
             Percentage change compared with    Percentage change compared with the
                   the previous quarter          same quarter of the previous year
                     2017               2018              2017                2018
               Q2      Q3      Q4       Q1        Q2        Q3       Q4        Q1
 EA19         0.7     0.7      0.7      0.4      2.4       2.7       2.8      2.5
 EU28         0.7     0.7      0.6      0.4      2.5       2.7       2.7      2.4
    

 (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)
