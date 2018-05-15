Euro zone Q1 GDP confirmed at 0.4 pct q/q, 2.5 pct y/y

BRUSSELS, May 15 (Reuters) - The European Union's statistics office Eurostat released the following flash estimate of gross domestic product growth in the 19 countries sharing the euro in the first quarter of 2018, confirming its earlier preliminary flash estimate. Growth rates of GDP in volume (based on seasonally adjusted data) Percentage change compared with Percentage change compared with the the previous quarter same quarter of the previous year 2017 2018 2017 2018 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 EA19 0.7 0.7 0.7 0.4 2.4 2.7 2.8 2.5 EU28 0.7 0.7 0.6 0.4 2.5 2.7 2.7 2.4 (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)