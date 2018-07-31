FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
July 31, 2018 / 9:04 AM / in 2 hours

TABLE-Euro zone GDP growth slower than expected in Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    BRUSSELS, July 31 (Reuters) - The European Union's statistics office Eurostat
released the following estimate for gross domestic product growth in the 19 countries
sharing the euro in the second quarter:

Growth rates of GDP in volume
(based on seasonally adjusted data)
           Percentage change compared with          Percentage change compared with
                 the previous quarter            the same quarter of the previous year
           2017                2018                2017                  2018   
           Q3       Q4        Q1         Q2        Q3        Q4         Q1         Q2
 EA19     0.7       0.7       0.4       0.3       2.8        2.8        2.5       2.1
 EU28     0.7       0.6       0.4       0.4       2.8        2.6        2.4       2.2
 
    
    

 (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.