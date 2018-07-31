TABLE-Euro zone GDP growth slower than expected in Q2

BRUSSELS, July 31 (Reuters) - The European Union's statistics office Eurostat released the following estimate for gross domestic product growth in the 19 countries sharing the euro in the second quarter: Growth rates of GDP in volume (based on seasonally adjusted data) Percentage change compared with Percentage change compared with the previous quarter the same quarter of the previous year 2017 2018 2017 2018 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 EA19 0.7 0.7 0.4 0.3 2.8 2.8 2.5 2.1 EU28 0.7 0.6 0.4 0.4 2.8 2.6 2.4 2.2 (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)