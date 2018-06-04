FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 4, 2018 / 10:22 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

German parliament to have say in ESM development- Merkel spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 4 (Reuters) - Germany’s lower house of parliament will have a say in any plans to develop the euro zone’s bailout fund, a government spokesman said on Monday after Chancellor Angela Merkel said she supported turning the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) into a European Monetary Fund.

“A key principle of the federal government remains that the participation rights of the Bundestag lower house of parliament in the further development of the ESM, for example, must remain in place,” Steffen Seibert said during a regular government news conference. (Reporting by Joseph Nasr Editing by Michelle Martin)

