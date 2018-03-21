FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
March 21, 2018 / 10:51 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

Germany: EU needs more momentum on research, defence and euro zone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 21 (Reuters) - The European Union needs further impetus in sectors such as research and defence while the euro zone also needs further momentum, a German government official said on Wednesday. The government official expected the first decision on that in June but said there were also long-term questions in the euro zone.

In January, France and Germany said they wanted to reach a joint position on euro zone reform, including tax convergence, capital markets and the banking union, between March and June this year. (Reporting By Andreas Rinke Writing by Riham Alkousaa Editing by Michelle Martin )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.