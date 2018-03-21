Germany: EU needs more momentum on research, defence and euro zone

BERLIN, March 21 (Reuters) - The European Union needs further impetus in sectors such as research and defence while the euro zone also needs further momentum, a German government official said on Wednesday. The government official expected the first decision on that in June but said there were also long-term questions in the euro zone.

In January, France and Germany said they wanted to reach a joint position on euro zone reform, including tax convergence, capital markets and the banking union, between March and June this year. (Reporting By Andreas Rinke Writing by Riham Alkousaa Editing by Michelle Martin )