Greek current account deficit shrinks in November

ATHENS, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Greece's current account deficit shrank in November compared with the same month last year on the back of an improved balance in the primary income account due to lower net payments for interest and dividends, the Bank of Greece said on Monday. Central bank data showed the deficit was 1.392 billion euros ($1.54 billion)down from 1.446 billion euros in November 2018. Tourism revenues dropped to 314 million euros from 316 million in the same month last year. Last year, Greece's current account showed a deficit of 5.3 billion euros, up 2.1 billion year-on-year as the trade gap widened. CURRENT ACCOUNT (bln euros) 2019 2018 January -1.183 -0.696 February -0.990 -1.398 March -1.503 -1.151 April -1.400 -1.486 May 0.301 0.037 June 0.874 -0.009 July 1.280 1.314 August 1.874 1.354 September 0.887 0.548 October 0.673 0.915 November 1.392 1.446 source: Bank of Greece ($1 = 0.9020 euros) (Reporting by Renee Maltezou)