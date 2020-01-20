Bonds News
January 20, 2020 / 9:17 AM / Updated an hour ago

Greek current account deficit shrinks in November

2 Min Read

    ATHENS, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Greece's current account deficit
shrank in November compared with the same month last year on the
back of an improved balance in the primary income account due to
lower net payments for interest and dividends, the Bank of
Greece said on Monday. 
    Central bank data showed the deficit was 1.392 billion euros
 ($1.54 billion)down from 1.446 billion euros in November 2018.
Tourism revenues dropped to 314 million euros from 316 million
in the same month last year.
    Last year, Greece's current account showed a deficit of 5.3
billion euros, up 2.1 billion year-on-year as the trade gap
widened.  
    
 CURRENT ACCOUNT (bln euros)   2019      2018
 January                       -1.183    -0.696
 February                      -0.990    -1.398
 March                         -1.503    -1.151
 April                         -1.400    -1.486
 May                            0.301     0.037
 June                           0.874    -0.009
 July                           1.280     1.314
 August                         1.874     1.354
 September                      0.887     0.548
 October                        0.673     0.915
 November                       1.392     1.446 
 source: Bank of Greece    

($1 = 0.9020 euros)

 (Reporting by Renee Maltezou)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below