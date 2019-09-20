Greek current account surplus inches down in July, tourism revenues rise

ATHENS, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Greece’s current account balance showed a slightly smaller surplus in July compared to the same month last year, as imports outpaced exports, the Bank of Greece said on Friday.

Central bank data showed the surplus at 1.28 billion euros ($1.41 billion) compared to a surplus of 1.31 billion euros in July 2018.

Tourism revenues rose to 3.65 billion euros from 3.28 billion in the same month a year earlier.

Last year Greece’s current account showed a deficit of 5.3 billion euros, up by 2.1 billion year-on-year as the trade gap widened.

*************************************************** CURRENT ACCOUNT (bln euros) 2019 2018 January -1.183 -0.696 February -0.990 -1.398 March -1.503 -1.151 April -1.400 -1.486 May 0.301 0.037 June 0.874 -0.009 July 1.280 1.314 —————————————————————————- source: Bank of Greece ($1 = 0.9048 euros) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)