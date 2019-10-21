Greek current account surplus rises in August on strong tourism revenues

Bonds News
    ATHENS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Greece's current account balance
showed a bigger surplus in August compared to the same month
last year, thanks to higher tourism revenues, the Bank of Greece
said on Monday.
    Central bank data showed the surplus at 1.874 billion euros 
($2.09 billion) compared to a surplus of 1.354 billion euros in
August last year.
    Tourism revenues in August, which is the peak of the summer
season, rose 16% year-on-year to 4.183 billion euros.
    Last year Greece's current account showed a deficit of 5.3
billion euros, up by 2.1 billion year-on-year as the trade gap
widened.
    
***************************************************
 CURRENT ACCOUNT (bln euros)   2019      2018
 January                       -1.183    -0.696
 February                      -0.990    -1.398
 March                         -1.503    -1.151
 April                         -1.400    -1.486
 May                            0.301     0.037
 June                           0.874    -0.009
 July                           1.280     1.314
 August                         1.874     1.354
 source: Bank of Greece      


($1 = 0.8959 euros)

 (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)
