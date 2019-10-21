Greek current account surplus rises in August on strong tourism revenues

ATHENS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Greece's current account balance showed a bigger surplus in August compared to the same month last year, thanks to higher tourism revenues, the Bank of Greece said on Monday. Central bank data showed the surplus at 1.874 billion euros ($2.09 billion) compared to a surplus of 1.354 billion euros in August last year. Tourism revenues in August, which is the peak of the summer season, rose 16% year-on-year to 4.183 billion euros. Last year Greece's current account showed a deficit of 5.3 billion euros, up by 2.1 billion year-on-year as the trade gap widened. *************************************************** CURRENT ACCOUNT (bln euros) 2019 2018 January -1.183 -0.696 February -0.990 -1.398 March -1.503 -1.151 April -1.400 -1.486 May 0.301 0.037 June 0.874 -0.009 July 1.280 1.314 August 1.874 1.354 source: Bank of Greece ($1 = 0.8959 euros) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)