Greek current account surplus widens in June, tourism revenues rise

    ATHENS, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Greece's current account balance
showed a larger surplus in June compared to the same month last
year, on the back of a smaller  trade gap and a stronger
services surplus, the Bank of Greece said on Tuesday.
    Central bank data showed the surplus at 874 million euros 
($967.52 million) compared to a deficit of 9 million euros in
June 2018.
    Tourism revenues rose to 2.62 billion euros from 2.25
billion in the same month a year earlier.
    Last year Greece's current account showed a deficit of 5.3
billion euros, up by 2.1 billion year-on-year as the trade gap
widened.
    
***************************************************************
CURRENT ACCOUNT (bln euros)    2019   2018
January                       -1.183 -0.696
February                      -0.990 -1.398
March                         -1.503 -1.151
April                         -1.400 -1.486
May                            0.301  0.037
June                           0.874 -0.009 
-------------------------------------------
source: Bank of Greece        


($1 = 0.9033 euros)

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
