Greek current account deficit shrinks in October as tourism revenue rises

ATHENS, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Greece’s current account deficit shrank in October compared with the same month last year thanks to higher tourism revenues, the Bank of Greece said on Friday.

Central bank data showed the deficit was 0.673 billion euros ($748 million), down from 0.915 billion euros in October 2018. Tourism revenues rose 4% to 1.442 billion euros from 1.385 billion in the same month last year.

Last year, Greece’s current account showed a deficit of 5.3 billion euros, up 2.1 billion year-on-year as the trade gap widened. ($1 = 0.8997 euros) (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Editing by David Clarke)