Greece wants growth incentives, debt relief clarity at June 15 Eurogroup

ATHENS, June 9 (Reuters) - Athens wants to get incentives and funds to boost growth and clarity on debt relief measures at a meeting of euro zone finance ministers next week, Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos told parliament on Friday.

"We are fighting for more guarantees regarding our growth strategy and its funding," Tsakalotos said. One way to help make the country's debt sustainable is to increase its gross domestic product, he said.

"Secondly, we are pushing for more clarity on the debt relief measures which will be implemented at the end of the bailout programme (in 2018)."

Tsakalotos, who was speaking during a parliamentary debate on pending reforms demanded by the country's lenders, said the ministers' statement on June 15 should provide the country with a clear solution on debt which will give it the prospect of returning to bond markets. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou)