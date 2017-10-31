Greece likely to tap bond markets soon to improve debt management

ATHENS, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Greece is very likely to return to bond markets “soon”, a foray aimed at improving the management of its debt, the leftist-led government’s spokesman said on Tuesday.

“It is very possible that there will soon be a market foray which will concern the management of debt,” Dimitris Tzanakopoulos told reporters.

Greece is considering swapping 20 small bond issues for four or five new ones, government officials have told Reuters, as it prepares to exit its international bailout next year. . (Reporting by Renee Maltezou,; Editing by George Georgiopoulos)