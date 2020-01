LONDON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Greece raised 2.5 billion euros ($2.77 billion) through a 15-year bond sale on Tuesday, according to a lead manager.

The bond priced for a yield of 1.911%, according to a source at the lead manager. The bond will pay a coupon of 1.875%.

Barclays, BNP Paribas, BofA, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and JP Morgan managed the sale. ($1 = 0.9014 euros) (Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli Editing by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes)