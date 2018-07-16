FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 16, 2018 / 1:33 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Greek Jan-June government primary budget surplus beats target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, July 16 (Reuters) - Greece’s central government attained a primary budget surplus of 617 million euros ($722.20 million) in the first six months of the year, well above target, thanks to much lower spending, finance ministry data showed on Monday.

The government was targeting a primary budget deficit - which excludes debt-servicing costs - of 465 million euros for the January-to-June period, meaning the surplus outperformed the target by 1 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8543 euros) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Jon Boyle)

