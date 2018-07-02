Debt relief deal to help smoothen Greece's bond market return- cenbank

ATHENS, July 2 (Reuters) - Relief measures agreed with Greece’s official creditors to help render its debt load sustainable will help smoothen the country’s return to market financing, the Bank of Greece said in a monetary policy report on Monday.

But it warned that in the longer term, debt sustainability hinges on maintaining the fiscal and reform effort and further debt relief.

The Bank of Greece stuck to its recommendation for a precautionary line of credit after Greece exits its bailout programme in August and maintained its 2.0 percent growth forecast for this year. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, Michele Kambas and Renee Maltezou)