Greece's creditors must clarify post-bailout support plan - cenbank

ATHENS, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Greece and its lenders need to clarify whether and on what conditions there will be a ‘precautionary support programme’ for the country after its bailout ends in August 2018, the central bank said in a report published on Thursday.

“To consolidate confidence over the medium term, it is equally important to ... clarify the form that post-programme support to the Greek economy will take,” it said.

The central bank said that risks for the economy and the banking system remained, including the problem of banks’ non-performing loans, speeding up reforms and privatisations and addressing the public debt overhang.

It urged the government to continue implementing bailout reforms without delays and prepare the timely conclusion of its final bailout review.

It said the economy is expected to grow by 1.6 percent this year, 2.4 percent in 2018 and 2.5 pct in 2019. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Karolina Tagaris)