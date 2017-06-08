FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU Commissioner urges lenders to unblock new loans for Greece
June 8, 2017 / 10:46 AM / 2 months ago

EU Commissioner urges lenders to unblock new loans for Greece

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 8 (Reuters) - Time has come for European lenders to provide Greece with new loans, a vice-president of the European Commission said on Thursday, a week before euro zone finance ministers meet to unblock financial aid for Athens.

"It's time to move with the next disbursement," Valdis Dombrovskis told a news conference in Brussels, stressing that Greece had already met its fiscal and reform obligations for teh funds to be disbursed.

Greece needs new loans to pay debts due in July. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

